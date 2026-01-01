Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity Description
Upstream Automotive Cybersecurity is a cloud-based platform designed to secure connected vehicles, mobility infrastructure, and services from cyber threats. The solution operates without requiring in-vehicle hardware or software, instead leveraging existing mobility data generated from vehicle sensors to identify cybersecurity indicators. The platform uses AI-powered detection capabilities built on automotive domain knowledge, threat intelligence from Upstream AutoThreat, and real automotive data analysis. It monitors the entire mobility ecosystem to detect both known and unknown cyber threats in near-real time. The solution provides incident management capabilities that automatically classify detected incidents by severity and impact, alerting analysts for decision-making and resolution. It includes simulation tools that allow cybersecurity teams to provision attributes of real connected vehicles and test different attack scenarios. The platform supports Vehicle Security Operations Center (VSOC) implementations and helps organizations comply with cybersecurity regulations and management system requirements. It offers analysis and reporting capabilities for assessing risk to mobility assets. The solution serves multiple mobility verticals including consumer OEMs, commercial OEMs, electric vehicle manufacturers, tier 1 and 2 suppliers, managed service providers, automotive insurance companies, rental car and fleet operators, and smart cities.
