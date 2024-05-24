Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity
AI platform for mobility cybersecurity and vehicle quality monitoring
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity
AI platform for mobility cybersecurity and vehicle quality monitoring
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity Description
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity is a cloud-based platform that provides cybersecurity and quality monitoring for connected vehicles and mobility IoT devices. The platform operates without requiring in-vehicle agents and ingests data from telematics, OTA systems, diagnostics, dealerships, and APIs. The platform uses machine learning and AI to detect anomalies and threats across connected vehicles, including passenger, commercial, electric, and agricultural vehicles. It provides near real-time monitoring capabilities and includes a digital twin representation of vehicle components. The solution offers multiple security capabilities including Extended Detection and Response (XDR) for mobility, API security aligned with OWASP API Security Top 10, misuse detection for identifying subscription bypass attempts, and cyber threat intelligence from deep and dark web sources. The platform includes no-code tools for creating custom detectors and a GenAI-powered investigation tool called OceanAI. For quality management, the platform monitors component failures, predicts issue severity and scale, and assists with root cause analysis to reduce warranty and recall costs. The platform processes 25 billion terabytes of real-time data monthly and monitors over 40 million vehicles and devices. Upstream provides a managed Vehicle Security Operations Center (vSOC) service with playbooks and workflows for threat mitigation. The platform supports compliance with WP.29 R155 and R156 regulations for automotive cybersecurity.
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity FAQ
Common questions about Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Upstream Mobility Cybersecurity is AI platform for mobility cybersecurity and vehicle quality monitoring developed by Upstream Security. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Anomaly Detection.
