OT cybersecurity solution for threat detection and monitoring

OT Security
Commercial
Radiflow Cybersecurity Tool Description

Radiflow Cybersecurity Tool is a solution suite designed for threat detection and monitoring in operational technology environments. The product focuses on protecting industrial control systems and critical infrastructure from cyber threats. The tool provides capabilities for monitoring OT networks and detecting security threats specific to industrial environments. It is designed to address the unique security challenges faced by organizations operating industrial control systems, SCADA systems, and other operational technology infrastructure. The solution suite aims to provide visibility into OT network activity and identify potential security incidents that could impact industrial operations. It is positioned as a specialized security tool for organizations that need to protect their operational technology assets from cyber attacks. Radiflow offers this product as part of their portfolio focused on industrial cybersecurity, targeting sectors that rely on operational technology for critical business functions.

It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Critical Infrastructure, ICS.

