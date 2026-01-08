Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions Logo

Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions

Digital twin solutions for infrastructure & asset lifecycle optimization

OT Security
Commercial
Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions Description

Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions creates virtual replicas of physical objects, processes, or systems that are connected to their real-world counterparts through data feeds across their lifecycle. The solution is designed for government and enterprise organizations to address mission-focused and enterprise-wide challenges. The platform collects and ingests data through a digital thread pipeline, capturing information over ten times faster than traditional methods according to the vendor. It provides 3D visualization and interaction capabilities to transform complex data into visual representations. The solution includes human-centered design focused on user requirements, integration, standardization, and data orchestration. It features an open and flexible architecture that connects to other platforms, databases, models, and toolsets, with the ability to scale from prototype to production and enterprise deployment. The platform supports full lifecycle coverage across system phases including design, planning, operations, modernization, and sustainment. It integrates platforms, digital threads, and data into a unified hub for decision-making. Reflect Secure is a government-customized version developed with Unity's core engine technology, designed for federal agencies. It can be deployed in disconnected, air-gapped environments and delivers real-time 3D capabilities with cross-platform support.

Booz Allen Digital Twin Solutions is Digital twin solutions for infrastructure & asset lifecycle optimization developed by Booz Allen Hamilton. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with AI, Analytics, Infrastructure.

