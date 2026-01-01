Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 Logo

Radiflow iSEG RF-1031

Secure gateway for remote OT sites with DPI firewall and VPN connectivity

OT Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 Description

The Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 is a secure gateway designed for small remote operational technology sites requiring secure connections to a limited number of devices. The device provides security for both machine-to-machine and human-to-machine traffic through deep packet inspection firewall capabilities and user-identity firewall functionality. The gateway includes protocol-specific DPI firewalls for IEC 104, Modbus TCP, DNP3 TCP, and S7 TCP protocols. It supports IPsec VPN connectivity with X.509 certificates, dynamic key exchange, and AES/3DES encryption options. The device offers authentication proxy access for NERC CIP V6 compliance and network access management. Network connectivity options include Ethernet ports (10/100TX RJ-45 and 100/1000 SFP), RS-232 and RS-485 serial ports, and cellular modem with dual SIM support for HSPA+/LTE CDMA 450MHz. The gateway functions as a SCADA protocols gateway with validation capabilities for source, destination, protocol, and packet content. The device supports static routing and OSPF v2, NAT, VLAN tagging, and SCADA gateway functionality for IEC 101/104 and DNP3 protocols. Access control features include Layer 3/4 access lists, user-based and task-based access control via local authentication proxy access, and NAT capabilities. Built for harsh environments, the iSEG RF-1031 operates in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +70°C with fanless, self-cooling design. The device mounts on DIN rail with optional wall mounting and features an IP 30 rugged enclosure.

Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 FAQ

Common questions about Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 is Secure gateway for remote OT sites with DPI firewall and VPN connectivity developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Firewall, ICS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →