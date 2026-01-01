Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 Description

The Radiflow iSEG RF-1031 is a secure gateway designed for small remote operational technology sites requiring secure connections to a limited number of devices. The device provides security for both machine-to-machine and human-to-machine traffic through deep packet inspection firewall capabilities and user-identity firewall functionality. The gateway includes protocol-specific DPI firewalls for IEC 104, Modbus TCP, DNP3 TCP, and S7 TCP protocols. It supports IPsec VPN connectivity with X.509 certificates, dynamic key exchange, and AES/3DES encryption options. The device offers authentication proxy access for NERC CIP V6 compliance and network access management. Network connectivity options include Ethernet ports (10/100TX RJ-45 and 100/1000 SFP), RS-232 and RS-485 serial ports, and cellular modem with dual SIM support for HSPA+/LTE CDMA 450MHz. The gateway functions as a SCADA protocols gateway with validation capabilities for source, destination, protocol, and packet content. The device supports static routing and OSPF v2, NAT, VLAN tagging, and SCADA gateway functionality for IEC 101/104 and DNP3 protocols. Access control features include Layer 3/4 access lists, user-based and task-based access control via local authentication proxy access, and NAT capabilities. Built for harsh environments, the iSEG RF-1031 operates in temperatures ranging from -40°C to +70°C with fanless, self-cooling design. The device mounts on DIN rail with optional wall mounting and features an IP 30 rugged enclosure.