iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform Logo

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform

by iOT365

AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure

OT Security Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot SecurityNetwork Discovery
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore OT Security42 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform Description

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform is an AI-powered security solution designed to protect operational technology and IoT devices in critical infrastructure environments. The platform provides comprehensive monitoring and threat detection for OT networks across industries including manufacturing, ports, airports, and healthcare. The solution deploys through Smart Collectors that connect to OT switches via SPAN ports and self-configure within minutes without requiring network downtime. These collectors can be deployed as physical devices or virtual machines depending on the environment. The platform includes an intrusion detection system, agentless SIEM capabilities, and an OT security operations center. It performs network discovery for OT/IoT protocols, conducts vulnerability assessments, and provides forensics capabilities. The system uses multiple layers of AI models to analyze OT traffic and reduce false positives. When threats are detected, the platform's AI generates incident response playbooks aligned with cybersecurity frameworks including NIST, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP. The solution reads all network traffic in real time, compresses and encrypts it, eliminating the need for additional servers for site-level and centralized aggregation. The platform is offered on a subscription basis starting at $1,000 per month for up to five monitored OT switches supporting up to 200 endpoint devices. Pricing scales based on the number of monitored devices.

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform FAQ

Common questions about iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform is AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure developed by iOT365. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, Network Discovery.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Gyala Agger Logo
Gyala Agger

AI-based IT/OT/IoT cyber resilience platform with automated detection & response.

0
FlintX OT Security Platform Logo
FlintX OT Security Platform

AI-native OT security platform for ICS/SCADA threat detection & response.

0
Cervello Platform Logo
Cervello Platform

OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for railway asset visibility & threat detection.

0
CYMOTIVE Logo
CYMOTIVE

End-to-end automotive cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles.

0
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform Logo
Sternum IoT Security & Observability Platform

Embedded IoT security platform with runtime protection & observability.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox