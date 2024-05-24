iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform Description

iOT365 Cybersecurity Platform is an AI-powered security solution designed to protect operational technology and IoT devices in critical infrastructure environments. The platform provides comprehensive monitoring and threat detection for OT networks across industries including manufacturing, ports, airports, and healthcare. The solution deploys through Smart Collectors that connect to OT switches via SPAN ports and self-configure within minutes without requiring network downtime. These collectors can be deployed as physical devices or virtual machines depending on the environment. The platform includes an intrusion detection system, agentless SIEM capabilities, and an OT security operations center. It performs network discovery for OT/IoT protocols, conducts vulnerability assessments, and provides forensics capabilities. The system uses multiple layers of AI models to analyze OT traffic and reduce false positives. When threats are detected, the platform's AI generates incident response playbooks aligned with cybersecurity frameworks including NIST, NIS2, IEC 62443, and NERC CIP. The solution reads all network traffic in real time, compresses and encrypts it, eliminating the need for additional servers for site-level and centralized aggregation. The platform is offered on a subscription basis starting at $1,000 per month for up to five monitored OT switches supporting up to 200 endpoint devices. Pricing scales based on the number of monitored devices.