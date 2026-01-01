TXOne Portable Inspector Description

TXOne Portable Inspector is a USB-based security inspection tool designed for operational technology and industrial control system environments. The device performs malware scanning and removal on Windows and Linux systems without requiring software installation, making it suitable for air-gapped and stand-alone assets that cannot accept configuration changes. The tool operates through a USB form factor with LED indicators that display scan results. During each scan, it collects asset information including system details, Windows Update status, and installed applications. This data is transmitted to a central management console for inventory management and compliance reporting. The solution addresses supply chain security by scanning incoming and outgoing devices at entry points. It supports regulatory compliance requirements for industries including semiconductor (SEMI E187, SEMI E188), pharmaceutical, chemical, medical, aerospace, transportation, and automotive sectors. Portable Inspector creates centralized logs of all scanning activities and maintains an asset inventory specifically designed for ICS environments. The Pro edition includes secure file transfer capabilities. The device is designed for use by non-expert personnel in fast-moving industrial environments where traditional endpoint protection cannot be deployed.