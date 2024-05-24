HiveMQ HiveMQ Platform Description

HiveMQ Platform is an industrial data platform designed to stream operational data from edge devices to enterprise systems. The platform uses MQTT protocol to connect devices, systems, and applications across edge, site, and cloud environments. The platform provides capabilities for data streaming, contextualization, analysis, and action. It enables organizations to build real-time data pipelines for operational technology environments and supports unified namespace architectures for aligning OT and IT teams around shared data. HiveMQ Platform includes components for MQTT broker functionality, data governance, and integration with analytics and AI systems. The platform is designed for mission-critical operations requiring high availability and scalability, with use cases spanning data centers, energy, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. The platform supports real-time telemetry collection from sensors and industrial equipment, with capabilities for handling large-scale data volumes. It provides infrastructure for connecting industrial control systems, SCADA environments, and other operational technology assets to enterprise data systems. HiveMQ Platform offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, with features for data structure management, historical data analysis, and operational decision-making support.