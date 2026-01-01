Radiflow iCEN Logo

Radiflow iCEN is a centralized security monitoring and risk management platform designed for operational technology environments. The platform provides enterprise-level management and monitoring capabilities for multiple instances of Radiflow's iSID threat detection platform deployed across different sites and regions. iCEN delivers a unified view of security and risk posture through a web-based interface, displaying consolidated alerts from all connected iSID instances. The platform enables security teams to act on alerts from any iSID directly from the central console. It supports single-click provisioning of threat intelligence and SNORT signatures to multiple iSID deployments. The platform includes user management capabilities with local and Active Directory integration, supporting role-based access control and permissions. All connectivity to and from iCEN is secured and encrypted, with support for one-way iSID-to-iCEN connections to maintain OT environment isolation. iCEN provides remote backup and restore functionality for individual iSID instances with scheduling capabilities. The platform collects and shares cyber data between iSID and CIARA, Radiflow's risk management platform, and can schedule and initiate CIARA risk assessments. For Managed Security Service Providers, iCEN supports multi-tenant configurations, allowing MSSPs to create and manage different organizations operating multiple iSID instances from a single console. The platform displays enterprise-wide and site-specific analytics including asset categorization, network protocols, alert severity, and risk scores.

