Radiflow OT CyberSecurity Description
Radiflow OT CyberSecurity is a platform designed to protect operational technology and industrial control system networks. The solution provides visibility into OT/ICS networks through asset discovery, identifying device properties, vulnerabilities, and network topology. The platform employs multiple detection engines for threat identification and anomaly detection across OT environments. It uses non-intrusive and non-destructive methods to monitor network activity without impacting operational uptime. Smart Collectors can be deployed at remote sites for bandwidth-efficient data transfer to security operations centers. The solution includes risk assessment and management capabilities based on a data-driven framework. It supports breach and attack simulations using digital images rather than live production networks. The platform is designed for both in-house SOC operations and cloud-based security deployments at MSSP premises. Radiflow offers continuous network monitoring with alerting on anomalies and provides IEC 62443 compatibility. The platform includes APIs for two-way data enrichment with integrated security solutions, enabling exchange of device properties, vulnerabilities, and anomaly detection data. The solution supports compliance requirements including NIS2 and provides asset management capabilities for OT environments.
Radiflow OT CyberSecurity is OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for asset visibility, threat detection & risk mgmt developed by Radiflow. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Asset Discovery, Compliance.
