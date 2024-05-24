Loading...
Industrial security gateway for OT environments with ruggedized hardware
ICSREF is a modular framework that automates reverse engineering of CODESYS industrial control system binaries to identify functions, library calls, and program structures.
A PowerShell security assessment script that evaluates Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 industrial control systems for security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
MiniCPS is a framework for real-time Cyber-Physical Systems simulation that supports physical process and control device simulation along with network emulation capabilities.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
AI platform for autonomous operations mgmt in industrial & supply chain envs
OT risk management platform with breach simulation and compliance reporting
OT zero trust security platform for industrial control systems
OT/IoT/IT asset discovery & threat detection platform for cyber-physical systems
Industrial data platform for streaming operational data using MQTT protocol
XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets
ICS/OT network security solution with IPS, firewall, and segmentation
Unified platform for protecting cyber-physical systems across OT, IT, and IoT
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
Cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and mobility ecosystems
AI-based endpoint protection platform for OT and ICS environments
OT/ICS cybersecurity platform for asset visibility, threat detection & risk mgmt
Network mgmt tool for Radiflow secure gateways at industrial remote sites
Secure gateway for remote OT sites with DPI firewall and VPN connectivity
Secure gateway for OT remote sites with DPI firewall & access control
OT cybersecurity solution for threat detection and monitoring
Industrial threat detection system for ICS/SCADA networks with OT monitoring
OT security platform for threat detection, risk mgmt & compliance in ICS/SCADA
Centralized OT security monitoring & risk mgmt platform for multi-site ops
Distributed collector for OT traffic aggregation and threat detection
OT network monitoring for anomaly detection and threat visibility
FPGA trust assessment tool for detecting hardware Trojans and counterfeits
USB-based malware scanner for air-gapped OT/ICS devices without installation
OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support
OT network security solution for industrial environments
OT security suite for ICS environments with endpoint, network & inspection tools
Host-based security sensor for OT endpoints with threat prevention capabilities
Passive network monitoring for OT/IoT asset visibility and threat detection
OT security platform for ICS/SCADA environments with XDR capabilities
Digital twin solutions for infrastructure & asset lifecycle optimization
PKI-based security platform for medical device lifecycle management
Vehicle cybersecurity intrusion detection for commercial fleets and OEMs
Secure remote access solution for OT/ICS environments with zero trust
Secure remote access solution for cyber-physical systems (CPS)
Network protection for cyber-physical systems in industrial environments
Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare
Network visibility solution for ICS/OT protocols and device monitoring
OT cybersecurity platform for ICS/OT asset visibility and threat detection
OT incident response platform for ICS/SCADA environments
Embedded cybersecurity solution for IoT devices across automotive & industrial
Digital sensor IP for detecting fault injection attacks on hardware devices
Hardware IP for anti-tamper protection and security monitoring
Physical tamper protection IP for semiconductor chips using active mesh
Hardware-based anti-tamper tech for detecting physical attacks on ICs
OT/IT security platform for monitoring, threat detection, and compliance
Connectivity platform for integrating distributed energy resources (DERs)
AI-powered edge firewall for IIoT devices with zero-day threat detection
OT & critical infrastructure protection platform for threat-informed defense
Secure elements & PKI for EV charging infrastructure security
AI-powered OT/IoT cybersecurity platform for critical infrastructure
Next-gen VSOC platform for automotive cybersecurity monitoring & response
Software-based IDS/IPS for automotive ECUs and in-vehicle networks
Predictive maintenance platform using serial bus data for fleet health monitoring
Platform for detecting cyber & EW threats via serial bus & RF data analysis
Processes aircraft flight logs to identify security incidents & verify compliance
Detects cyber attacks on MIL-STD-1553 serial bus in military platforms
Operational intelligence platform for vehicle & fleet cybersecurity monitoring
Threat detection & response platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
MFA solution for OT devices using dynamic one-time authentication codes
IoT security solution using blockchain and edge computing for authentication
FPGA bitstream security platform for encryption, authentication & hardening
DIN rail-mountable data diode for industrial control system deployments
Device-to-cloud IoT security platform for device lifecycle management
Real-time monitoring platform for legacy serial ICS communications
AI-driven IDS for serial-connected ICS with anomaly detection
Plugin for automotive ECU scanning via UDS over CAN/DoIP for security testing
AI-driven platform for cyber-physical systems security and resilience
OT cybersecurity platform for monitoring, detecting, and responding to threats
Cybersecurity analytics platform for maritime vessel systems monitoring
OT risk management platform with unified visibility across plants and operations
Zero-trust security for distributed energy resources and industrial systems
OT cybersecurity platform for industrial infrastructure protection & monitoring
AI-powered runtime security for distributed energy networks and IoT devices
AI-driven OT security platform for PLCs, RTUs, HMIs, and workstations
Fleet-grade cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles and assets
IDS for IoT/OT networks using ML for anomaly detection at device/network level
IoT/OT security platforms for device protection and threat monitoring
IoT/OT device security platform with PKI, device mgmt & firmware protection
Extended Detection and Response platform for OT/ICS environments
Centralized OT traffic monitoring solution for industrial networks
OT network monitoring solution for anomaly detection in industrial systems
Real-time cybersecurity monitoring platform for OT and critical infrastructures
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
Patented in-vehicle cybersecurity for ECUs in ADAS/AD automotive systems.
Ethernet MITM detection & autonomous response for OT/ICS port networks.
Rugged outdoor PTZ camera with 8MP, 36x zoom, and AI auto-tracking.
Physical security hardware portfolio for video surveillance & access control.
ICS/SCADA security solution with Zero Trust segmentation for OT environments.
AI assistant translating rail cybersecurity data into plain language by role.
Hardware-encrypted SSD with PBA, hidden partitions & verified erasure for ICS/OT.
Web-based risk management platform for ICS/SCADA environments using a PDCA lifecycle.
Secure remote access solution for ICS/OT environments with session control.
Managed OT security service with asset discovery, segmentation & 24/7 SOC.
Maritime cybersecurity platform covering IT/OT asset, network, and endpoint security.
OT cybersecurity platform for rail networks with asset discovery and threat detection.
End-to-end automotive cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles.
Software SDLS protocol impl. for end-to-end satellite link encryption.
OT edge gateway for zero trust remote access and IIoT data streaming.
Zero Trust secure remote access platform for ICS/OT environments.
OT-native zero-trust platform with device-level access control for IIoT.
IoT data provenance via hardware signing and distributed ledger anchoring.
On-device firmware verification for secure OTA updates using verifiable credentials.
Canadian defence tech company providing C4ISR, sonar, and cyber systems.
Secure remote maintenance solution for industrial/OT environments.
AI-based IT/OT/IoT cyber resilience platform with automated detection & response.
OT/ICS IDS for passive network monitoring, anomaly & threat detection.
IOT/ICS security assessments, architecture, and mgmt for industrial environments.
OT security suite for industrial networks and critical infrastructure protection.
Managed licensing & admin of Nozomi Guardian OT sensors via IKARUS MSSP.
Passive OT/IoT network sensor for real-time threat detection and asset visibility.
IoT sensor security platform with encrypted key exchange and MQTT data delivery.
Hardware IoT secure gateway demo kit for authenticated data collection & transmission.
Add-on security chip providing physical security to electronic circuit boards.
Hybrid cloud physical security system with video surveillance and access control.
Embedded runtime self-protection suite for IoT and automotive ECU devices.
Lifecycle security monitoring and threat intel for connected devices and ECUs.
IoT-focused detect & response platform with embedded agent and SOC integration.
Zero-overhead ECU authentication & encryption for in-vehicle networks.
Multi-layer automotive ECU security covering crypto, SecOC, and secure boot.
All-in-one edge-to-cloud platform for OT security, access, and automation.
IoT supply chain security for chips & firmware without HSMs or secure elements.
IoT cyber warranty program w/ hardware-level security for OEM smart devices.
End-to-end IoT security platform for OEM product dev & lifecycle mgmt.
Managed 24/7 IoT/OT detection & response add-on leveraging MS Defender for IoT.
OT cybersecurity framework consulting service for ICS/OT risk management.
Managed OT cybersecurity program service covering risk, compliance & maturity.
Agentless OT/IT network security suite for detection, prevention & deception.
OT/ICS cybersecurity solution for threat prevention, detection & containment.
Side-channel analytics platform for hardware/firmware integrity detection.
AI-powered software preventing keyless vehicle theft via CAN bus monitoring.
IDPS for automotive CAN bus networks detecting threats and anomalies.
Automotive ECU IDPS for Linux, Android & Adaptive AutoSAR ECUs.
Automotive in-vehicle Ethernet IDPS for ECUs with AUTOSAR firewall support.
Industrial secure remote access platform for OT equipment monitoring.
Tenable.ot-based solution securing converged IT/OT & critical infrastructure.
TEE for 32-bit MCUs with PSA & SESIP Level 3 certification for IoT security.
Suite of certified trusted apps for IoT security running on ProvenCore OS.
Secure microkernel for trusted IoT solutions on ARM V8M architecture.
Formally verified secure OS/TEE for IoT and embedded devices.
Tamper-resistant hardware security appliance with TEE, CC EAL5+/FIPS 140-2 L4.
OT/IT security platform for asset visibility, segmentation & compliance.
Rail-specialist cybersecurity suite for on-board & wayside systems.
Managed OT/ICS cybersecurity monitoring service for critical infrastructure.
IT/OT cybersecurity JV offering purple team & critical infra protection.
Software solution protecting GNSS systems from spoofing & jamming attacks.
OT/IIoT network security monitoring, anomaly detection, and asset discovery.
IoT device security suite for Microchip SAMA5D2 with secure boot & key mgmt.
Embedded security platform for IoT OEMs covering secure boot, OTA, and key mgmt.
Embedded IoT security software suite for secure boot, OTA updates & key mgmt.
TPM 2.0-based chip-to-cloud security for edge control devices and PLCs.
Cloud SW platform for secure device management and control via APIs.
SW agent providing IoT device security via hardware root-of-trust & IPsec.
TPM 2.0-based firmware resilience & secure remote mgmt for data centers.