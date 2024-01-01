Codacy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Codacy is a platform that provides a collection of tools for code analysis, security, coverage, and engineering performance. It integrates with existing development workflows, enabling development teams to deliver secure, high-quality software more efficiently The platform offers a comprehensive toolbox that includes features for monitoring and enforcing coding standards, finding and fixing security issues, expanding and enforcing test coverage, and gaining data-driven insights to improve engineering team performance. Codacy supports a wide range of ecosystems and integrates seamlessly with various development tools, such as Git, CI/CD platforms, and programming languages. The platform also utilizes AI to suggest fixes for identified code issues, allowing developers to apply them directly within their Git workflows.