vi Editor Cheat Sheet

The VI 'Cheat' Sheet is a quick reference guide for the VI editor, providing a concise overview of commands and modes. It explains the difference between command mode and input mode, and how to switch between them. This cheat sheet is a valuable resource for anyone using the VI editor, helping to improve productivity and efficiency. The guide covers the basics of VI, including how to enter and exit input mode, and provides a comprehensive list of commands for navigating and editing text.