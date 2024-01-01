John the Ripper Cheat Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This cheat sheet provides tips and tricks for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool. It covers various modes, including wordlist, mangling rules, incremental, and external modes. The cheat sheet also explains how to use JtR with multiple CPUs or GPUs, and provides examples of rules and wordlists. Additionally, it includes resources for further learning and documentation. The cheat sheet is divided into sections, each covering a specific topic, such as cracking modes, rules, and wordlists. It provides examples of commands and options for each mode, as well as explanations of how to use them. The cheat sheet also includes a section on resources, which lists online resources and documentation for JtR. Overall, this cheat sheet is a comprehensive guide to using JtR, covering its various modes, rules, and wordlists, as well as providing resources for further learning.