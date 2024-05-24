Top Alternatives to One Identity SafeguardIAM
PAM solution for securing privileged accounts and access across enterprises
133 Alternatives to One Identity Safeguard
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing
Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems
Browser-based PAM solution for secure, recorded access to critical assets
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
Privileged access platform eliminating standing permissions via JIT access
PAM solution for discovering, managing, auditing privileged accounts & sessions
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control
Endpoint privilege mgmt solution for removing local admin rights on endpoints
PAM solution for HPE NonStop systems with granular access control & auditing
Privileged access security platform for discovery, classification & protection
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
Cloud-based secrets mgmt for DevOps protecting credentials in CI/CD pipelines
Enforces least privilege & JIT access on Windows, macOS & Linux endpoints.
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure
Manages third-party vendor privileged access with Zero Trust controls
Automates least privilege enforcement in cloud via centralized policies & ChatOps
AI agent for cloud PAM that identifies privilege risks and automates fixes
JIT/JEP access mgmt platform replacing standing privileges w/ time-bound access
Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking
PAM solution with zero standing privilege and just-in-time access controls
PAM solution for controlling, monitoring, and securing privileged accounts
PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration
Discontinued PAM vault solution, replaced by Secret Server
Cloud-native secrets vault for DevOps credentials, API keys, and certificates
Endpoint privilege mgmt & app control for workstations with least privilege
Browser-based VPN-less remote privileged access with RDP/SSH support
Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions
Server PAM solution enforcing least privilege & MFA on Windows, Linux, Unix
PAM solution for disconnected apps with JIT access and credential rotation
Manages secure access to social media accounts with SSO, MFA, and access controls
Access mgmt platform for nonstandard apps lacking SSO/SCIM support
Automates time-bound privileged access mgmt for SAP, Oracle & business apps
PAM solution for managing privileged accounts and recording sessions
Zero Trust PAM solution for IT/OT environments with session recording
Unix/Linux privilege mgmt with centralized root access control & reporting
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
PAM solution for managing and securing privileged access to systems
PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access
Privileged Access Management solution from BeyondTrust
Authorization and access control protocols for managing user privileges
Converged identity security platform combining PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA
Converged identity security platform with PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA capabilities
Emergency access management solution for SAP environments with audit trails
Just-in-time privileged access mgmt with session monitoring and audit trails
SaaS platform for PAM, identity management, and remote access control
Centralized PAM solution for controlling privileged access to IT/OT systems
Secure remote access solution for third-party vendors without VPN or shared passwords
Browser-based PAM extension for secure web app access with session recording
Centralized mgmt console for multiple WALLIX PAM deployments
IAM platform with MFA, PAM, and SSO for MSPs and their customers
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments
Qualified custody platform for institutional digital assets
Digital asset treasury mgmt platform with custody, governance & automation
Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies
Automates identity-based access controls for users, devices, and applications.
Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin
PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control
Real-time access analytics and threat detection for PAM with audit trails
Identity-first security platform with encryption, IAM, and PAM capabilities
Identity-based access control and security platform for AI infrastructure
Unified identity layer for infrastructure access across humans, machines, and AI
PAM services and managed solutions for securing privileged accounts
Endpoint privilege management tool enforcing least-privilege access on workstations.
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
Physical access control system for enterprise identity and access management
AI-powered just-in-time access automation with risk and behavioral analysis
Automates least privilege enforcement across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem identities.
Cloud IAM permission rightsizing tool for human and non-human identities
Policy-driven authorization platform for fine-grained access control
IAM solution for auditing and managing data access permissions across environments
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
PAM solution for managing and securing privileged accounts and access
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
Cloud-based PAM solution for securing privileged credentials and access
PAM solution for managing & securing remote access to critical systems
AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring
Cloud-native platform for secure third-party access mgmt with monitoring
Emergency elevated access mgmt integrated with on-call systems like PagerDuty.
Identity-centric PAM platform with JIT access, scopes, and UAR.
Cloud-native JIT privileged access mgmt for DevOps & NHIs.
Cloud-native PAM platform enforcing zero standing privileges via JIT access.
JIT privileged access mgmt platform for cloud-native teams on AWS & GCP.
Open source secrets mgmt tool for non-human access control via RBAC.
PAM solution for MSPs to remove local admin rights via least privilege.
JIT local admin & identity verification platform for IT service desks.
PAM solution eliminating standing privileges via JIT access & credential rotation.
PAM platform providing JIT passwordless admin access for MSP help desks.
IT productivity & security suite: PAM, remote access, and password mgmt.
JIT cloud permissions mgmt platform enforcing least privilege access.
Open-source bastion-free AWS infra access tool using AWS SSM.
Terminal emulator suite for secure access to legacy host systems.
JIT admin elevation and least-privilege PAM solution built for MSPs.
PAM tool for MSPs enabling MFA-validated JIT admin elevation on endpoints.
z/OS mainframe cybersecurity software, IAM, compliance & audit tools.
NIAP PP4.0-certified KM switch for secure peripheral sharing across 4 PCs.
NIAP PP4.0-certified hardware KM switches for secure multi-computer control.
PAM platform securing privileged accounts across endpoints, servers & cloud.
Open-source cross-platform SSH agent for managing private keys & auth.
JIT access platform issuing ephemeral certs to eliminate standing privileges.
Endpoint privilege mgmt enforcing least privilege & ITDR for fed agencies.
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing and monitoring privileged accounts.
PAM vendor acquired by SailPoint; products no longer for sale.
PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls.
JIT privileged access management for human, NHI, and AI identities.
JIT, least-privilege access control and audit trails for AI agents.
Audits effective access & permissions on Active Directory objects.
Assesses privileged access in Active Directory via effective permissions analysis.
Calculates effective permissions on AD objects to audit privileged access.
AD privileged access assessment tool using effective permissions analysis.
Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.
PAM solution for privileged access discovery and just-in-time access control.
MPC-based platform for threshold cryptography & privacy-preserving computation.
Replaces static SSH keys with short-lived certificates tied to SSO & device identity.
Manages SSH access via short-lived certificates tied to identity providers.
PAM & secrets mgmt suite with JIT access, SSH key mgmt & ZSP.
Project hosting scripts for implementing Pass the Hash mitigations with PtHTools module commands.
A CLI utility that simplifies switching between different AWS roles by automatically managing AWS credentials file modifications.
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.