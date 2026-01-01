Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager Logo

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager Description

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is a service account governance solution that manages non-human privileged accounts throughout their lifecycle. The product addresses service account sprawl by providing discovery, provisioning, governance, and decommissioning capabilities. The solution operates as a SaaS deployment with cloud-native architecture. It supports Active Directory and Azure Active Directory environments. The platform enables organizations to discover hidden service accounts, establish role-based workflows, and delegate ownership with defined permissions. Account Lifecycle Manager provides automated provisioning and deprovisioning of service accounts, along with account cloning capabilities. The system tracks accounts owned by departing employees and enables decommissioning without service disruptions. It includes approval processes for Separation of Duties and sends in-app and email notifications when accounts require renewal or re-approval. The product offers account auditing through searches and reports, with SOC II certification for compliance requirements. It includes API access for automation of UI functions and webhooks for sending notifications to external systems. The platform provides vault sync capabilities for account credential storage and streamlined ITSM workflow functionality.

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager FAQ

Common questions about Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Automation, Azure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →