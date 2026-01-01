Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager Description
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is a service account governance solution that manages non-human privileged accounts throughout their lifecycle. The product addresses service account sprawl by providing discovery, provisioning, governance, and decommissioning capabilities. The solution operates as a SaaS deployment with cloud-native architecture. It supports Active Directory and Azure Active Directory environments. The platform enables organizations to discover hidden service accounts, establish role-based workflows, and delegate ownership with defined permissions. Account Lifecycle Manager provides automated provisioning and deprovisioning of service accounts, along with account cloning capabilities. The system tracks accounts owned by departing employees and enables decommissioning without service disruptions. It includes approval processes for Separation of Duties and sends in-app and email notifications when accounts require renewal or re-approval. The product offers account auditing through searches and reports, with SOC II certification for compliance requirements. It includes API access for automation of UI functions and webhooks for sending notifications to external systems. The platform provides vault sync capabilities for account credential storage and streamlined ITSM workflow functionality.
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager FAQ
Common questions about Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
