Apono Zero Standing Privileges Checklist Description

Apono is a privileged access management platform that eliminates standing permissions to secure access for humans, machines, and agents across cloud, data, and infrastructure environments. The platform operates on a zero standing privileges model, granting access on a just-in-time and just-enough basis. The platform provides discovery capabilities to identify who has access to what with contextual information about identities and cloud resources. It enforces access guardrails at scale through automated policy suggestions that align with business requirements. The system uses AI to detect high-risk unused, over-provisioned, and shadow access. Apono implements just-in-time access controls that remove standing permissions and prevent lateral movement in cloud environments. The platform supports break-glass scenarios where developers request temporary access to production environments for limited durations. It automates access control processes, enforces role-based access, and maintains detailed audit logs for compliance with standards including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA. The platform manages database access by streamlining and automating user permissions and access controls. It supports segregation of duties and enables access reviews and certifications. Integration with SIEM and monitoring tools enables detection and response to suspicious access activities. Apono provides centralized management across multiple integrations and offers a zero standing privileges checklist for identifying privilege gaps.