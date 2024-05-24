WALLIX Web Session Manager
Browser-based PAM extension for secure web app access with session recording
WALLIX Web Session Manager
Browser-based PAM extension for secure web app access with session recording
WALLIX Web Session Manager Description
WALLIX Web Session Manager is a component built into WALLIX PAM that extends privileged access management capabilities to browser-based applications. The product provides agentless control over web sessions without requiring plug-ins, extensions, or additional infrastructure. The solution uses remote browser isolation to bring web applications, including admin portals and SCADA dashboards, into the PAM perimeter. It applies consistent access policies and audit controls across browser-based resources. Session auditability features include real-time monitoring with full video recording, metadata capture, and contextual data for each privileged session. All session data is streamed to PAM and SIEM systems for analysis and retention. The product operates through a workflow where administrators set policies for users, domains, schedules, and approval workflows. Users launch secure, isolated browser sessions with a single click. The isolated container is automatically destroyed after the session ends, while logs and recordings are retained for audit purposes. Access control capabilities include restrictions based on user identity, time windows, domains, clipboard usage, and file uploads. The solution supports both privileged administrators and standard users who require elevated access to sensitive web applications, including third-party vendors managing critical interfaces. The administration console allows configuration of web session access by defining application scope, authorization methods, user perimeters, and access duration.
WALLIX Web Session Manager FAQ
Common questions about WALLIX Web Session Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
WALLIX Web Session Manager is Browser-based PAM extension for secure web app access with session recording developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Remote Browser Isolation, SCADA.
ALTERNATIVES
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox