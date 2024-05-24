ThreatLocker Elevation Control Logo

ThreatLocker Elevation Control

by threatlocker

Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin

IAM Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Least PrivilegeWindows Security
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ThreatLocker Elevation Control Description

ThreatLocker Elevation Control is an endpoint privilege management solution that enables organizations to grant elevated privileges to applications without providing users with administrator credentials. The solution operates on a policy-based approach where administrators can define which applications are permitted to run with elevated privileges. When deployed, the system learns existing applications and allows administrators to review and set policies for privileged access. Users can execute approved applications with administrator rights without entering credentials. The solution elevates processes rather than users, maintaining security while reducing operational friction. The platform integrates with ThreatLocker's application control modules, enabling end users to request software access and administrators to approve requests while applying elevation simultaneously. Time-based policies can be created for applications that only require elevation during installation or updates, automatically removing elevated rights after expiration. Elevation Control supports user and group-based restrictions, allowing administrators to control which users can elevate specific applications. The system includes a mobile application for remote management and approval workflows. Users see custom UAC prompts when attempting actions requiring elevated permissions, with options to request administrative access from ThreatLocker administrators. The solution incorporates Ringfencing capabilities to prevent elevated applications from interacting with other programs, reducing the attack surface. Administrators can implement scheduled Elevation Maintenance Mode for entire machines when needed.

ThreatLocker Elevation Control FAQ

Common questions about ThreatLocker Elevation Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ThreatLocker Elevation Control is Policy-based endpoint privilege mgmt granting apps elevated rights w/o user admin developed by threatlocker. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Least Privilege, Windows Security.

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