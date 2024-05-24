OverWatchID Converged Identity Security Logo

OverWatchID Converged Identity Security

by OverWatchID

Converged identity security platform combining PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA

IAM Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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OverWatchID Converged Identity Security Description

OverWatchID Converged Identity Security is a platform that combines four identity security capabilities into a single solution: Privileged Access Management (PAM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). The PAM component protects privileged user accounts by providing a secure environment for accessing critical systems. The IAM functionality streamlines access to cloud services through standards-based single sign-on or secure credential delivery. The CASB capability manages and protects privileged user accounts in cloud services including Salesforce, NetSuite, AWS, ADP, and Concur. The MFA component strengthens user identity verification before granting access to critical systems and cloud services. The platform provides one-click access to infrastructure, servers, devices, cloud applications, and services. It includes auto-discovery capabilities and automated deployment orchestration designed to enable rapid implementation. The system offers automated updates to maintain current security configurations. OverWatchID positions itself as a consolidated alternative to deploying separate point solutions for each identity security function, combining multiple capabilities in a single platform deployment.

OverWatchID Converged Identity Security FAQ

Common questions about OverWatchID Converged Identity Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OverWatchID Converged Identity Security is Converged identity security platform combining PAM, IAM, CASB, and MFA developed by OverWatchID. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with MFA, Single Sign On, Authentication.

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