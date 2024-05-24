Cerby Secure Social Media Access Description

Cerby Secure Social Media Access is an identity and access management solution designed to secure social media account access for enterprise teams. The product provides centralized access management for both paid and organic social media accounts through a single dashboard. The solution integrates with corporate Single Sign-On (SSO) systems to enable users to access multiple social media platforms without managing individual passwords. Credentials are stored securely and auto-filled through a browser extension. The platform supports multi-factor authentication (MFA) for shared accounts, with codes auto-filled or sent through Cerby-managed email and phone numbers. The product includes role-based access controls with time-bound access provisioning for contractors, agencies, and third-party users. Access can be automatically revoked when projects end, and passwords are rotated automatically in the background. The system provides audit trails and access governance capabilities for compliance and security oversight. Cerby addresses security risks associated with shared social media accounts, particularly for paid advertising accounts that are targets for account takeovers and unauthorized spending. The platform automates manual access management tasks including user provisioning, deprovisioning, and credential rotation. The solution is positioned as part of a broader identity management platform that extends to applications without native SAML or OIDC support, providing SSO and MFA capabilities across disconnected applications.