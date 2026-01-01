Delinea Privileged Remote Access
Browser-based VPN-less remote privileged access with RDP/SSH support
Delinea Privileged Remote Access Description
Delinea Privileged Remote Access is a Remote Privileged Access Management (RPAM) solution that provides browser-based, VPN-less secure remote access to critical internal resources. The product enables remote administrators, contractors, and vendors to connect to systems via RDP and SSH protocols without requiring traditional VPN infrastructure or local client installations. The solution implements policy-based governance to enforce least privilege access controls for remote sessions. Users can initiate secure sessions without viewing credentials, with each session being time-bound and monitored. The platform eliminates the need for agents or local clients, reducing deployment complexity. The product includes multi-factor authentication at multiple points in the identity attack chain, from initial login through privilege elevation. Session activity is monitored continuously, with AI-driven auditing capabilities powered by Delinea Iris AI that converts session activity into audit trails for compliance purposes. Administrators can implement granular authorization policies to control access and prevent lateral movement within the network. The solution provides browser-based live session monitoring and identity-level oversight. File transfer capabilities are included for remote sessions. The platform is delivered on the cloud-native Delinea Platform and addresses remote access scenarios where traditional VPNs, jump servers, and shared accounts create security risks through unverified identities and inadequate privilege controls.
