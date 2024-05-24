StrongDM Access Control
PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control
StrongDM Access Control
PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control
StrongDM Access Control Description
StrongDM Access Control is a privileged access management platform that implements Zero Trust principles for infrastructure access. The platform provides Just-in-Time (JIT) access provisioning, automatically granting privileges only when needed and revoking them immediately after use to eliminate standing access. The solution offers role-based access control (RBAC) and dynamic, policy-driven access controls that enforce different outcomes based on user context and action sensitivity. Access requests and approvals are automated to reduce administrative overhead while maintaining security controls. StrongDM provides credential-less access for end users, eliminating shared credentials across the organization. The platform integrates with SSO for authentication and supports access to databases, servers, and Kubernetes clusters through a unified interface. The system includes audit capabilities for compliance evidence gathering and incident response. Access policies can be configured in real-time to adapt to changing security requirements without manual intervention. The platform is designed to support organizations implementing Zero Trust PAM architectures, providing visibility and control over privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
StrongDM Access Control FAQ
Common questions about StrongDM Access Control including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
StrongDM Access Control is PAM platform with JIT access, zero standing privileges, and policy-driven control developed by strongdm. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with RBAC, SSO.
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