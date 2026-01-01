SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering Logo

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering

Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering Description

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering (PAB) is a privileged access management solution that eliminates static credentials and standing privileged access through dynamic session brokering. The product removes dormant and static privileged accounts from cloud and on-premises platforms by implementing zero standing privileges. The solution provides just-in-time access provisioning based on task, context, and policy requirements. Users receive time-bound, session-limited access to privileged resources without viewing service account credentials. The system automatically inserts credentials from vaults into database tools through passwordless single sign-on functionality. SecuPi PAB enforces multi-factor and out-of-band authentication before granting privileged access. The product applies dynamic data masking and filtering at object, column, row, and cell levels, including restrictions for privileged users. All privileged sessions are monitored in real time with capabilities to audit actions and terminate unauthorized sessions. The solution addresses security risks associated with insider misuse, dormant credentials, and external attacks targeting privileged accounts. It operates across cloud platforms and on-premises databases while maintaining user productivity.

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering FAQ

Common questions about SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering is Brokers privileged access with JIT provisioning and credential masking developed by SecuPi. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, MFA.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →