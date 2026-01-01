SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering Description

SecuPi Privileged Account Brokering (PAB) is a privileged access management solution that eliminates static credentials and standing privileged access through dynamic session brokering. The product removes dormant and static privileged accounts from cloud and on-premises platforms by implementing zero standing privileges. The solution provides just-in-time access provisioning based on task, context, and policy requirements. Users receive time-bound, session-limited access to privileged resources without viewing service account credentials. The system automatically inserts credentials from vaults into database tools through passwordless single sign-on functionality. SecuPi PAB enforces multi-factor and out-of-band authentication before granting privileged access. The product applies dynamic data masking and filtering at object, column, row, and cell levels, including restrictions for privileged users. All privileged sessions are monitored in real time with capabilities to audit actions and terminate unauthorized sessions. The solution addresses security risks associated with insider misuse, dormant credentials, and external attacks targeting privileged accounts. It operates across cloud platforms and on-premises databases while maintaining user productivity.