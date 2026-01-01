Delinea Secret Server Logo

Delinea Secret Server

Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions

IAM
Commercial
Delinea Secret Server Description

Delinea Secret Server is a Privileged Access Management solution that provides centralized management of privileged account credentials for human, machine, and AI identities. The product stores credentials in an encrypted vault with password management controls. The solution includes automated discovery capabilities to identify and inventory privileged accounts across environments. It supports automated credential management with password creation, rotation, and expiration using templates and built-in automation. Access controls include check-in/check-out workflows, role-based access, and approval workflows. Secret Server provides session monitoring and recording for privileged sessions with audit trails and customizable reporting. The platform includes a feature called Resilient Secrets for credential replication and business continuity. The product offers AI-driven session analysis and comprehensive reporting capabilities for compliance requirements. It supports both on-premises and cloud deployment options and serves as the foundation of the broader Delinea Platform for identity security management.

Delinea Secret Server FAQ

Common questions about Delinea Secret Server including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delinea Secret Server is Enterprise PAM vault for managing privileged account credentials and sessions developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

