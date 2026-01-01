Delinea Secret Server
Delinea Secret Server Description
Delinea Secret Server is a Privileged Access Management solution that provides centralized management of privileged account credentials for human, machine, and AI identities. The product stores credentials in an encrypted vault with password management controls. The solution includes automated discovery capabilities to identify and inventory privileged accounts across environments. It supports automated credential management with password creation, rotation, and expiration using templates and built-in automation. Access controls include check-in/check-out workflows, role-based access, and approval workflows. Secret Server provides session monitoring and recording for privileged sessions with audit trails and customizable reporting. The platform includes a feature called Resilient Secrets for credential replication and business continuity. The product offers AI-driven session analysis and comprehensive reporting capabilities for compliance requirements. It supports both on-premises and cloud deployment options and serves as the foundation of the broader Delinea Platform for identity security management.
Delinea Secret Server FAQ
