Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems

Cyolo Remote Privileged Access is a secure remote access solution designed for operational technology (OT), industrial control systems (ICS), and cyber-physical systems. The platform enables organizations to connect third-party vendors, remote workers, and privileged employees to critical assets without requiring VPNs or jump boxes. The solution provides agentless remote access capabilities for third-party vendors to OT environments. It supports OEM access for maintenance and diagnostics of OT systems. The platform implements access controls for privileged connections to mission-critical assets in both on-premises and remote environments. Cyolo includes session recording and monitoring capabilities for oversight of remote access activities. The platform supports manager approval workflows for access requests. It provides visibility and control features for IT teams while maintaining operational requirements for OT environments. The solution can be deployed without requiring network changes and integrates with both modern and legacy infrastructure. It implements zero-trust security principles and network segmentation capabilities. The platform addresses regulatory compliance requirements through access control, supervision, session recording, and segmentation features. Cyolo serves industries including manufacturing, energy and utilities, and data centers. The platform is designed to support IT/OT alignment by providing security controls that meet both IT security standards and OT operational needs.

Cyolo Remote Privileged Access is Remote privileged access solution for OT/ICS and cyber-physical systems developed by Cyolo. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Compliance, ICS.

