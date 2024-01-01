Pass the Hash Guidance 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project hosts scripts for aiding administrators in implementing Pass the Hash mitigations as outlined in the Reducing the Effectiveness of Pass the Hash paper. The PtHTools module contains the main commands for helping with implementing PtH mitigations: - Find-PotentialPtHEvents - Invoke-DenyNetworkAccess - Edit-AllLocalAccountPasswords - Get-LocalAccountSummaryOnDomain - Invoke-SmartcardHashRefresh - Find-OldSmartcardHash See the PtHTools readme file for more information on how to use them. Guidance: Reducing the Effectiveness of Pass the Hash Long-Lived Hashes for AD Smartcard Required Accounts Limit Workstation-to-Workstation Communication Microsoft guidance: https://aka.ms/pth - Microsoft's Pass-the-Hash general resource page. Mitigating Pass-the-Hash and Other Credential Theft v1 Mitigating Pass-the-Hash and Other Credential Theft v2 How Pass-the-Hash works Local Administrator Password Solution - LAPS is a Microsoft supported tool that ensures local administrator accounts do not all have the same password. It is an alternative to the Edit-AllLocalAccountPasswords command found in PtHTools. krbtgt refresh script - Resets the krbtgt account password twice to invalidate the hash.