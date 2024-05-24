Loading...
Automates time-bound privileged access mgmt for SAP, Oracle & business apps
Pathlock Elevated Access Management is a privileged access management solution designed for business-critical applications including SAP, Oracle, and Workday. The platform automates the provisioning and revocation of temporary privileged access through configurable workflows. The solution centralizes privileged access requests across multiple business applications within a single interface. It supports both role-based and ID-based elevated access management workflows, with options for pre-approved requests, auto-approval, or multi-stage, multi-approver processes. The platform maintains audit trails that capture access request details, approvals, and all actions taken during privileged sessions. It provides visibility into Segregation of Duties conflicts and sensitive access risks before granting elevated permissions. Pathlock automatically removes elevated permissions after sessions end and logs all privileged activity for compliance and audit purposes. The solution includes capabilities for managing users with standing access to sensitive functions and detecting potential SoD violations. The platform offers unified reporting across all connected systems and tracks elevated access activity and request history. It provides interfaces for requesters to submit justified access requests, approvers to review details and assess risks, and compliance teams to monitor privileged activity across applications.
