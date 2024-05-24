One Identity Privilege Manager for Unix
One Identity Privilege Manager for Unix is a privileged access management solution designed for Unix and Linux environments. The product provides centralized control over root access through policy-based delegation of administrative privileges without revealing root account credentials. The solution enables role-based delegation of root and administrative account privileges based on individual roles and rights. Organizations can create and test policies based on user, groups, commands, hosts, time of day, and day of the week before deploying to production environments. The product supports third-party application management including Oracle and SAP. Privilege Manager for Unix records user keystrokes and terminal output of privileged sessions, creating an audit trail that tracks system access, executed commands, and attempted changes to files and data. Event logging captures details of all requests to run privileged commands, including requester identity, timing, location, and approval status. The product encrypts all communication among its programs and between users and applications to protect against network snooping and spoofing. It integrates with Pluggable Authentication Modules (PAM) for authentication. The architecture includes fault-tolerance with failover and load-balancing capabilities. Management is delivered through both GUI and command-line interfaces. The solution supports heterogeneous multi-platform environments including IBM AIX, HP-UX, Sun Solaris, SuSE Linux, and RedHat Linux. Privilege Manager shells provide transparent audit and control of user login sessions regardless of login method.
