Astrix Protect Secrets
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Astrix Protect Secrets
NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR
Astrix Protect Secrets Description
Astrix Protect Secrets is a security platform focused on non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents. The platform provides discovery, governance, and management capabilities for AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform maintains real-time inventory of AI agents and NHIs with contextual information about risk and business usage. It identifies and remediates excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations across these identities. For AI agents specifically, the platform offers discovery and governance capabilities, access and lifecycle management from provisioning to decommissioning, and threat detection and response for compromised credentials and out-of-scope actions. For NHIs, the platform provides discovery and governance with policy enforcement, lifecycle management, identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for suspicious activity and third-party breaches, and centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments. The platform includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, precisely scoped permissions, and policy enforcement at creation. The platform supports multiple environments including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, Okta, Snowflake, Kubernetes, Jira, Confluence, NetSuite, and Active Directory.
Astrix Protect Secrets FAQ
Common questions about Astrix Protect Secrets including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Astrix Protect Secrets is NHI and AI agent security platform with discovery, governance, and ITDR developed by Astrix Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Agentic AI Security, Secrets Management.
ALTERNATIVES
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security
Cloud-native PAM platform for securing access to infrastructure and endpoints
PAM platform for managing privileged accounts, sessions, and access control
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox