Astrix Protect Secrets Description

Astrix Protect Secrets is a security platform focused on non-human identities (NHIs) and AI agents. The platform provides discovery, governance, and management capabilities for AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs across cloud and SaaS environments. The platform maintains real-time inventory of AI agents and NHIs with contextual information about risk and business usage. It identifies and remediates excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations across these identities. For AI agents specifically, the platform offers discovery and governance capabilities, access and lifecycle management from provisioning to decommissioning, and threat detection and response for compromised credentials and out-of-scope actions. For NHIs, the platform provides discovery and governance with policy enforcement, lifecycle management, identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for suspicious activity and third-party breaches, and centralized secret management across vaults and cloud environments. The platform includes an Agent Control Plane (ACP) that provisions secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials, just-in-time access, precisely scoped permissions, and policy enforcement at creation. The platform supports multiple environments including AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, Salesforce, Okta, Snowflake, Kubernetes, Jira, Confluence, NetSuite, and Active Directory.