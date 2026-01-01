Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM)
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM)
Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) Description
The Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) is a privileged access management solution that provides centralized control over privileged accounts and operations across an organization's infrastructure. The platform manages the complete lifecycle of privileged access through three operational phases: pre-operation, in-operation, and post-operation. The system performs host discovery and account discovery to identify and catalog privileged accounts across the environment. It implements account analysis capabilities to assess security posture and provides permission control mechanisms based on the principle of least privilege. Users are assigned different access permissions to ensure only authorized personnel can access specific resources. DAS-USM includes operational auditing functionality that monitors and records operations and maintenance activities in real-time, generating detailed audit logs for traceability and forensic investigation. The platform supports automatic password change capabilities that periodically update account passwords while enforcing password complexity requirements to reduce the risk of credential leakage. The solution provides multiple operation and maintenance tools and methods designed to preserve existing operational workflows while improving efficiency. It enables automated execution of daily management and maintenance tasks through scripts and automation tools, reducing manual effort and human error. The platform centralizes all privileged accounts to ensure account security and control, reducing the risk of account leakage and improving management efficiency across the organization.
