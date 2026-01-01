Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) Logo

Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM)

Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) Description

The Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) is a privileged access management solution that provides centralized control over privileged accounts and operations across an organization's infrastructure. The platform manages the complete lifecycle of privileged access through three operational phases: pre-operation, in-operation, and post-operation. The system performs host discovery and account discovery to identify and catalog privileged accounts across the environment. It implements account analysis capabilities to assess security posture and provides permission control mechanisms based on the principle of least privilege. Users are assigned different access permissions to ensure only authorized personnel can access specific resources. DAS-USM includes operational auditing functionality that monitors and records operations and maintenance activities in real-time, generating detailed audit logs for traceability and forensic investigation. The platform supports automatic password change capabilities that periodically update account passwords while enforcing password complexity requirements to reduce the risk of credential leakage. The solution provides multiple operation and maintenance tools and methods designed to preserve existing operational workflows while improving efficiency. It enables automated execution of daily management and maintenance tasks through scripts and automation tools, reducing manual effort and human error. The platform centralizes all privileged accounts to ensure account security and control, reducing the risk of account leakage and improving management efficiency across the organization.

Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) FAQ

Common questions about Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Dbapp Security Unified Security Management Platform (DAS-USM) is Centralized privileged account mgmt platform with access control & auditing developed by DBAPP Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Asset Discovery, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →