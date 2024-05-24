WALLIX One Console Description

WALLIX One Console is a cloud-based centralized management platform for organizations operating multiple WALLIX PAM deployments across different sites, regions, or business units. The console provides a unified interface to configure, automate, and oversee multiple WALLIX PAM clusters from a single location. The product addresses the operational complexity that arises when managing multiple PAM instances by eliminating the need to access separate administrative interfaces for each deployment. It enables administrators to standardize security policies across all clusters and maintain configuration consistency throughout the infrastructure. The console includes automation capabilities and template-based configuration to reduce repetitive administrative tasks. It provides centralized oversight with full traceability of configuration changes across all managed PAM clusters. The platform supports infrastructure expansion by facilitating the onboarding of new sites, clusters, or business units. WALLIX One Console is delivered as a cloud service and integrates with existing WALLIX PAM solutions. It provides direct access to individual admin interfaces through single-click connectivity. The product is designed for large organizations, scaling businesses, and managed service providers managing multiple customer environments.