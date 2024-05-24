WALLIX One Console Logo

WALLIX One Console

by WALLIX

Centralized mgmt console for multiple WALLIX PAM deployments

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Configuration ManagementMulti Tenancy
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM2 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

WALLIX One Console Description

WALLIX One Console is a cloud-based centralized management platform for organizations operating multiple WALLIX PAM deployments across different sites, regions, or business units. The console provides a unified interface to configure, automate, and oversee multiple WALLIX PAM clusters from a single location. The product addresses the operational complexity that arises when managing multiple PAM instances by eliminating the need to access separate administrative interfaces for each deployment. It enables administrators to standardize security policies across all clusters and maintain configuration consistency throughout the infrastructure. The console includes automation capabilities and template-based configuration to reduce repetitive administrative tasks. It provides centralized oversight with full traceability of configuration changes across all managed PAM clusters. The platform supports infrastructure expansion by facilitating the onboarding of new sites, clusters, or business units. WALLIX One Console is delivered as a cloud service and integrates with existing WALLIX PAM solutions. It provides direct access to individual admin interfaces through single-click connectivity. The product is designed for large organizations, scaling businesses, and managed service providers managing multiple customer environments.

WALLIX One Console FAQ

Common questions about WALLIX One Console including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

WALLIX One Console is Centralized mgmt console for multiple WALLIX PAM deployments developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Configuration Management, Multi Tenancy.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Keeper Security KeeperPAM Logo
Keeper Security KeeperPAM

PAM platform for MSPs to manage privileged access across client infrastructure

0
Evo Technician Elevation Logo
Evo Technician Elevation

PAM tool for MSPs enabling MFA-validated JIT admin elevation on endpoints.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox