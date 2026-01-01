Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault Logo

Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault Description

Delinea DevOps Secrets Vault is a privileged access management solution designed for DevOps environments. The product provides centralized storage and management of secrets including credentials, SSH keys, certificates, API keys, and tokens in an encrypted vault. The solution addresses secrets management for application-to-application communications, application-to-database access, and DevOps toolchains used in software deployment, testing, orchestration, and configuration. It supports Robotic Process Automation by managing secrets for automated processes. The platform is delivered as a cloud-native SaaS with elastic scalability and claims 99.999% availability. It includes command-line interface and REST API access for automation, with CLI wizards for PKI, SIEM, Policy, and authentication provider commands. The system supports local caching for high-performance workloads and includes hot standby for disaster recovery. DevOps Secrets Vault provides certificate issuance capabilities for X.509 and SSH certificates with automated signing and distribution. It offers Just-in-Time access to databases and cloud platforms through URLs that expire automatically to eliminate standing access. The solution supports cloud authentication by assigning AWS roles, Azure Service Principles, or GCP service accounts to servers for authentication. It consolidates disparate DevOps vaults to enable centralized secret rotation and audit trails.

