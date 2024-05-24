StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics Description

StrongDM Real-Time Access Analytics provides continuous monitoring and visibility into privileged access activities across cloud, on-premise, and hybrid infrastructure environments. The platform tracks all access events, user actions, queries, and commands in real-time, enabling security teams to detect unauthorized activities and access anomalies as they occur. The solution includes behavioral analytics for threat detection that automatically identifies suspicious actions and flags potential security incidents. It generates comprehensive audit logs of all user actions and access requests to support compliance reporting and regulatory requirements. The platform offers granular, policy-based analytics that track every action across systems, providing a unified view of access activities. It supports integration with data lakes for long-term storage and analysis of access data. The system implements Zero Trust principles by evaluating every action in real-time using dynamic policies that adapt to user context, action sensitivity, and current threat conditions. StrongDM eliminates the need for shared credentials by providing credential-less access for end users. The platform reduces administrative overhead by automating audit log generation and providing just-in-time analytics with recommended remediation steps to improve access hygiene. Security teams can use the solution to reduce the number of users with administrative rights and accelerate incident identification and response times.