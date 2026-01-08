Delinea Platform Logo

Delinea Platform

Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Delinea Platform is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Delinea Platform Description

Delinea Platform is a cloud-native identity security platform that provides centralized authorization and protection for human, machine, and AI identities across hybrid and cloud environments. The platform addresses privileged access management for IT administrators, workforce identities, service accounts, cloud service provider accounts, SaaS local accounts, AI agents, and static secrets. The platform includes automated discovery and inventory capabilities to identify and map all identity types across environments. It provides continuous identity posture assessment and threat analysis to detect risky behaviors and misconfigurations. Credentials, secrets, and keys are stored in a centralized vault with rotation capabilities. The solution enables VPN-less privileged access to critical systems with session recording and auditing. It implements just-in-time access and zero standing privilege models to grant task-based access on demand while eliminating persistent privileges. The platform enforces segregation of duties and supports governance, risk, and compliance requirements through automated policy enforcement. For AI identities specifically, the platform discovers AI agents and services, vaults their secrets, enforces time-bound least privilege access, automates lifecycle oversight, and provides visibility into shadow AI, external models, and API usage. The platform is powered by Delinea Iris AI for real-time access decisions and threat detection.

Delinea Platform FAQ

Common questions about Delinea Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delinea Platform is Cloud-native PAM platform for human, machine, and AI identity security developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →