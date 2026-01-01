XYPRO XYGATE Access Control (XAC) Description

XYGATE Access Control (XAC) is a privileged access management solution designed for HPE NonStop environments. The product is part of the XYGATE SecurityOne suite and provides granular access control capabilities for managing privileged system access. XAC implements Role Based Access Control (RBAC) and Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) methodologies to enforce principle of least privilege and need-to-know access policies. The solution allows organizations to configure access permissions based on user roles, responsibilities, and system resources, with flexibility to define controls at various levels including individual sub-commands or higher-level access grants. The product includes complete session and keystroke audit capabilities to monitor privileged user activities. XAC supports Zero Trust principles by ensuring access is granted only to authorized users who have passed multiple identity checks, providing minimum access required for task completion. XYGATE Identity Connector (XIC) extends XAC functionality by integrating HPE NonStop systems with enterprise identity and access management platforms. This connector enables visibility and control of HPE NonStop data and processes within external IAM systems, automating provisioning processes and addressing account compliance concerns. The solution helps organizations manage password complexity, rotation requirements, and credential storage for privileged accounts.