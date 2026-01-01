Delinea Server Suite
Server PAM solution enforcing least privilege & MFA on Windows, Linux, Unix
Delinea Server Suite
Server PAM solution enforcing least privilege & MFA on Windows, Linux, Unix
Delinea Server Suite Description
Delinea Server Suite is a privileged access management solution designed to protect server access across Windows, Linux, and Unix environments. The product consolidates identities by eliminating unmanaged local accounts and enabling enterprise directory accounts for server access. The solution enforces just-in-time and just-enough privilege elevation through centrally managed policies. Multi-factor authentication can be enforced at both system login and privilege elevation to prevent lateral movement and provide identity assurance. The product offers three deployment options: Privilege Control for Servers (cloud-native platform), Cloud Suite (standalone SaaS), and Server Suite (on-premise). Policy management is centralized through Active Directory using patented zone technology or through cloud identity providers. Server Suite provides granular host-based auditing and session recording capabilities to capture privileged activities for compliance and incident response. The solution supports multi-directory brokering across Active Directory, OpenLDAP, Ping Identity, and Azure AD. The product implements identity consolidation to reduce attack surface and supports passwordless login to servers. Organizations can apply policies at the host level for fine-grained control and implement self-service workflows for automating access requests. Audit trails and session recordings provide forensic-level data for security review and compliance requirements. The solution addresses hybrid cloud environments with consistent enforcement of zero trust and least privilege principles across on-premise and cloud infrastructure.
Delinea Server Suite FAQ
Common questions about Delinea Server Suite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Delinea Server Suite is Server PAM solution enforcing least privilege & MFA on Windows, Linux, Unix developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Audit, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership