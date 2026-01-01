Delinea Server Suite Description

Delinea Server Suite is a privileged access management solution designed to protect server access across Windows, Linux, and Unix environments. The product consolidates identities by eliminating unmanaged local accounts and enabling enterprise directory accounts for server access. The solution enforces just-in-time and just-enough privilege elevation through centrally managed policies. Multi-factor authentication can be enforced at both system login and privilege elevation to prevent lateral movement and provide identity assurance. The product offers three deployment options: Privilege Control for Servers (cloud-native platform), Cloud Suite (standalone SaaS), and Server Suite (on-premise). Policy management is centralized through Active Directory using patented zone technology or through cloud identity providers. Server Suite provides granular host-based auditing and session recording capabilities to capture privileged activities for compliance and incident response. The solution supports multi-directory brokering across Active Directory, OpenLDAP, Ping Identity, and Azure AD. The product implements identity consolidation to reduce attack surface and supports passwordless login to servers. Organizations can apply policies at the host level for fine-grained control and implement self-service workflows for automating access requests. Audit trails and session recordings provide forensic-level data for security review and compliance requirements. The solution addresses hybrid cloud environments with consistent enforcement of zero trust and least privilege principles across on-premise and cloud infrastructure.