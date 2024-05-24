NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution Description

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution is a service offering that helps organizations manage and monitor administrative accounts and privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The solution addresses insider threats and enforces role-based access controls for super user identities. The quickstart program provides end-to-end lifecycle management of privileged accounts through policy development, solution design and deployment, and SSH key management. It uses an access broker approach to minimize disruptions in target systems and can be enhanced with robotic interventions for rapid deployment. The solution includes credential and session management capabilities, with features for tracking shared administrative IDs across multiple devices and wide area networks. It provides workflow-based ID request approvals and maintains accountability through activity logs and video recording of sessions. The platform offers dashboards and reports for access visibility and monitors access attempts from multiple locations. Services include development of PIM policies and procedures, design and deployment of PIM solutions, SSH key management deployment, migration from agent-based to access broker solutions, and rapid deployment using robotics. The solution scales from small server rooms to large global data centers and supports secrets management for applications and tools.