CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution Logo

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution

by NuSummit Cybersecurity

PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access

IAM Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ssh
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution Description

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution is a service offering that helps organizations manage and monitor administrative accounts and privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The solution addresses insider threats and enforces role-based access controls for super user identities. The quickstart program provides end-to-end lifecycle management of privileged accounts through policy development, solution design and deployment, and SSH key management. It uses an access broker approach to minimize disruptions in target systems and can be enhanced with robotic interventions for rapid deployment. The solution includes credential and session management capabilities, with features for tracking shared administrative IDs across multiple devices and wide area networks. It provides workflow-based ID request approvals and maintains accountability through activity logs and video recording of sessions. The platform offers dashboards and reports for access visibility and monitors access attempts from multiple locations. Services include development of PIM policies and procedures, design and deployment of PIM solutions, SSH key management deployment, migration from agent-based to access broker solutions, and rapid deployment using robotics. The solution scales from small server rooms to large global data centers and supports secrets management for applications and tools.

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution FAQ

Common questions about NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution is PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access developed by NuSummit Cybersecurity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSH.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Whiteswan Platform Logo
Whiteswan Platform

Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities

0
Securden Unified PAM Logo
Securden Unified PAM

Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt

0
Delinea Connection Manager Logo
Delinea Connection Manager

Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration

0
Sectona Security Platform Logo
Sectona Security Platform

PAM platform securing privileged accounts across endpoints, servers & cloud.

0
PrivX Zero Trust Suite Logo
PrivX Zero Trust Suite

PAM & secrets mgmt suite with JIT access, SSH key mgmt & ZSP.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox