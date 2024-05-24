NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution
PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution
PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution Description
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution is a service offering that helps organizations manage and monitor administrative accounts and privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. The solution addresses insider threats and enforces role-based access controls for super user identities. The quickstart program provides end-to-end lifecycle management of privileged accounts through policy development, solution design and deployment, and SSH key management. It uses an access broker approach to minimize disruptions in target systems and can be enhanced with robotic interventions for rapid deployment. The solution includes credential and session management capabilities, with features for tracking shared administrative IDs across multiple devices and wide area networks. It provides workflow-based ID request approvals and maintains accountability through activity logs and video recording of sessions. The platform offers dashboards and reports for access visibility and monitors access attempts from multiple locations. Services include development of PIM policies and procedures, design and deployment of PIM solutions, SSH key management deployment, migration from agent-based to access broker solutions, and rapid deployment using robotics. The solution scales from small server rooms to large global data centers and supports secrets management for applications and tools.
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution FAQ
Common questions about NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NuSummit Privileged Identity Management Quickstart Solution is PAM quickstart solution for managing admin accounts and privileged access developed by NuSummit Cybersecurity. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with SSH.
ALTERNATIVES
Identity-first security platform with PAM, ZTNA, and ITDR capabilities
Unified PAM platform for privileged account, session, endpoint & vendor access mgmt
Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration
PAM platform securing privileged accounts across endpoints, servers & cloud.
PAM & secrets mgmt suite with JIT access, SSH key mgmt & ZSP.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox