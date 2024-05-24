Cerby Privileged Access Control Description

Cerby Privileged Access Control is a privileged access management solution designed to extend control and visibility to applications that cannot be managed by traditional PAM tools. The product focuses on securing disconnected SaaS applications and administrative accounts that lack native API or SCIM support. The platform implements just-in-time access controls by granting time-limited access to privileged accounts and automatically revoking permissions after use, eliminating standing privileges. It integrates with identity providers to trigger automated offboarding workflows that revoke permissions and rotate passwords when access changes occur. Cerby provides session auditing capabilities that attribute every login to a specific user, including shared credentials, generating audit logs for compliance purposes. The system manages credential workflows through one-click password rotation, MFA handling, and zero-knowledge credential checkout that allows administrators to access accounts without viewing or sharing credentials. The product addresses privileged account management for applications outside traditional SSO coverage, providing security controls for service accounts and shared administrative credentials. It automates manual access tasks that would otherwise require spreadsheets or email-based processes.