WALLIX One Remote Access
Secure remote access solution for third-party vendors without VPN or shared passwords
WALLIX One Remote Access
Secure remote access solution for third-party vendors without VPN or shared passwords
WALLIX One Remote Access Description
WALLIX One Remote Access is a privileged access management solution designed to provide secure remote access for third-party vendors, service providers, and external users to corporate IT assets and infrastructure. The product operates without requiring VPN installation or shared passwords. The solution implements just-in-time provisioning, granting external users access rights only for defined periods and to the extent needed. It enables delegation of administrative responsibilities to business line managers, who can independently manage remote access for external agents to their designated targets without IT involvement. The product maintains segregation from corporate Active Directory, allowing third-party vendors to access critical infrastructure without being added to the corporate AD. It mandates multifactor authentication for accessing corporate networks and does not allow inbound traffic to prevent data leakage. Session monitoring and recording capabilities provide visibility and traceability over third-party activity. The solution includes self-service password reset functionality and centralized web access for user onboarding. Administrative tasks can be performed by business owners without technical prerequisites, reducing the burden on IT teams. The architecture aligns with zero trust principles through credential management that does not disclose third-party user credentials, centralized access governance, and strong authentication mechanisms.
WALLIX One Remote Access FAQ
Common questions about WALLIX One Remote Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
WALLIX One Remote Access is Secure remote access solution for third-party vendors without VPN or shared passwords developed by WALLIX. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Remote Access, MFA.
ALTERNATIVES
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