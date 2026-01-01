Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM)
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM)
PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) Description
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a security solution designed to reduce attack surface through Zero Standing Privilege principles. The product provides just-in-time access controls, meaning privileged access is granted temporarily only when needed rather than maintaining persistent elevated permissions. The solution includes session monitoring capabilities that allow organizations to track and observe privileged user activities during active sessions. After sessions conclude, the system performs post-session cleanup to remove temporary access rights and restore the environment to its baseline security state. The PAM solution addresses the security risks associated with standing privileged accounts, which are common targets for attackers seeking to move laterally within networks or escalate privileges. By implementing temporary access provisioning, the product limits the window of opportunity for credential theft and misuse. Organizations can use this solution to manage privileged access across their IT infrastructure while maintaining visibility into who accessed what systems and when. The combination of time-limited access, active monitoring, and automated cleanup helps organizations implement least privilege principles and reduce the risk of privileged account compromise.
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) FAQ
Common questions about Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is PAM solution providing just-in-time access with Zero Standing Privilege developed by Netwrix. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Identity And Access Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership