Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) Description

Netwrix Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a security solution designed to reduce attack surface through Zero Standing Privilege principles. The product provides just-in-time access controls, meaning privileged access is granted temporarily only when needed rather than maintaining persistent elevated permissions. The solution includes session monitoring capabilities that allow organizations to track and observe privileged user activities during active sessions. After sessions conclude, the system performs post-session cleanup to remove temporary access rights and restore the environment to its baseline security state. The PAM solution addresses the security risks associated with standing privileged accounts, which are common targets for attackers seeking to move laterally within networks or escalate privileges. By implementing temporary access provisioning, the product limits the window of opportunity for credential theft and misuse. Organizations can use this solution to manage privileged access across their IT infrastructure while maintaining visibility into who accessed what systems and when. The combination of time-limited access, active monitoring, and automated cleanup helps organizations implement least privilege principles and reduce the risk of privileged account compromise.