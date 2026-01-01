Sonrai WALLy Description

WALLy is an AI agent designed for cloud Privileged Access Management (PAM). The tool provides real-time visibility into access privileges across humans, machines, AI agents, and third-party entities within cloud environments. Users can query the system to identify risky, unused, or unnecessary privileges. The tool generates policies to address privilege risks, including quarantining zombie accounts, blocking third-party access, enforcing just-in-time (JIT) access, and removing dangerous privileges. All changes require user review and approval before deployment. WALLy operates within Sonrai's Cloud Permissions Firewall, which enforces role-based access control (RBAC), maintains detailed change history, and handles exceptions. The system is designed to reduce privilege risk while maintaining operational continuity for developers and workloads. The tool integrates with existing security workflows, allowing users to trigger controls from Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP) or Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) systems, enforce remediation from ticketing systems, and respond to detections from other security tools. WALLy is offered by Sonrai Security and is available through a free trial or demo request.