Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a solution designed to control, audit, and protect access to privileged accounts and sensitive resources within organizations. The platform manages different types of privileged accounts including internal administrator accounts, system accounts for services and applications, and external accounts for suppliers and contractors. The solution provides just-in-time access with multi-level approval workflows, requiring authorization before granting privileged access to sensitive resources. It includes real-time session monitoring and recording capabilities to track all activities performed on privileged accounts. The platform implements automatic real-time response mechanisms using security rules to stop unauthorized actions, block suspicious accounts, and generate incident reports. Soffid PAM supports multi-factor authentication to add additional security layers for access control. The system automatically detects, tracks, and manages all privileged accounts to ensure no privileged account remains unmonitored. It offers privilege escalation capabilities to grant access when required and revoke it when no longer needed. The platform provides detailed audit logging of all activities performed on privileged accounts with reporting capabilities for control and accountability. It supports protection across SaaS services, cloud applications, on-premises applications, and network devices. The solution is designed to help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements through comprehensive access policy enforcement and continuous auditing.

Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) is PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts developed by Soffid. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Cloud Security.

