Keeper Secrets Manager is a cloud-based secrets management solution designed to eliminate secrets sprawl and protect non-human identities. The platform manages sensitive credentials used in CI/CD pipelines, containers, automation scripts, and cloud infrastructure. The solution provides a centralized admin console for role-based access controls, provisioning, reporting, auditing, and user management. Administrators can configure policies and maintain visibility across the organization through a single interface. The platform includes automated credential rotation capabilities for SSH keys, service accounts, API tokens, and database passwords. Rotation can be configured based on time intervals or triggered by specific events across cloud and on-premises environments. Access control features include role-based policies, least privilege enforcement, and real-time monitoring of secret access events. The system integrates with SIEM platforms for centralized visibility and compliance reporting. The solution enables secure sharing of records and IT configurations across users, roles, and environments. Sharing is permissions-based and fully auditable, covering database connection strings, API keys, and server logins. Keeper Secrets Manager uses zero-knowledge encryption architecture where secrets can only be decrypted on designated managed devices. The platform is fully managed with no hosted software to maintain or additional infrastructure to deploy. The solution supports multi-cloud and multi-region deployments across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and hybrid environments. Access to secrets is available through SDKs, RESTful API, or Keeper Commander CLI.

Keeper Secrets Manager is Cloud-based secrets mgmt for DevOps protecting credentials in CI/CD pipelines developed by Keeper Security. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CI CD, Cloud Security.

