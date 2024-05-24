Akeyless AI Agent Security Description

Akeyless AI Agent Security provides identity and access management for AI agents and machine identities. The platform centralizes secrets management, authentication, and access control for AI workloads across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The product replaces hardcoded credentials with ephemeral, just-in-time access through dynamic secret generation and automatic rotation. It implements Zero Standing Privileges by issuing temporary credentials that expire immediately after use. The platform uses Distributed Fragments Cryptography (DFC) to maintain zero-knowledge architecture where secrets remain encrypted and are never exposed to Akeyless itself. AI agents receive policy-bound identities that federate across multiple environments through native IAM and Kubernetes integration. Customer-controlled gateways extend secretless authentication to legacy and internal applications. The system monitors privileged sessions in real time with recording capabilities and can terminate anomalous activity. The platform includes AI-powered detection through Akeyless AI Insights for identifying identity risks and anomalies. It supports post-quantum encryption using hybrid TLS 1.3 with ML-KEM768. Access policies enforce least privilege principles with real-time policy enforcement. Integration support includes development tools like Cursor, VS Code, n8n, and Copilot via Model Context Protocol (MCP). The platform provides secure remote access to databases and infrastructure without VPNs, with full session auditability.