Securden Privileged Access Management Description

Securden Privileged Access Management is a platform that provides identity and access security across human, machine, and AI identities. The platform offers multiple deployment models including on-premises, self-hosted, and SaaS options. The product suite includes enterprise password management for centralized storage and tracking of passwords, keys, secrets, and certificates. It provides privileged account and session management capabilities with discovery, monitoring, and session recording functionality. The platform includes endpoint privilege management to remove local admin rights and enforce application control. Additional modules cover vendor access management for third-party remote access without VPN, self-service password reset for domain passwords, cloud infrastructure and entitlements management for multi-cloud environments, DevOps secrets management for CI/CD pipelines, and machine and AI identities management. The platform implements zero trust security architecture with just-in-time access, jump box protection, and multi-factor authentication. It enforces least privilege principles by removing admin rights, controlling applications, and filtering commands. Session management features include recording, monitoring, and auditing of privileged sessions. The solution provides automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, password rotation capabilities, and access governance controls. It includes compliance reporting features and supports regulatory requirements across different industries.