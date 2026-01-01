Delinea Connection Manager Logo

Delinea Connection Manager

Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration

IAM
Commercial
Delinea Connection Manager Description

Delinea Connection Manager is a remote connection management solution that provides centralized management and interaction with multiple remote sessions using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) and SSH protocols. The tool operates within a unified interface where users can launch, configure, and switch between active sessions across multiple environments. The product integrates with Secret Server to automatically inject credentials from the vault into sessions, eliminating the need to manually search for secrets across multiple vaults. Connection Manager supports both on-premises and cloud deployments of Secret Server. Session management capabilities include the ability to launch new sessions in separate tabs, expand sessions to full screen, and monitor simultaneous remote sessions. The tool provides session recording functionality to create end-to-end records of privileged user access for audit and compliance purposes. Connection Manager is designed for IT teams managing privileged accounts across complex networks, cloud services, and various connection protocols. The solution provides visibility across hundreds of different connections from a single location and includes tracking and auditing capabilities to demonstrate compliance requirements. The product supports elastic scalability for growing environments and offers rapid deployment options. It is positioned as part of Delinea's extended PAM approach to address privileged access management in identity-centric security environments.

Delinea Connection Manager is Remote connection mgmt for RDP and SSH sessions with PAM integration developed by Delinea. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Cloud, Compliance.

