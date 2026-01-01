Keeper Security Connection Manager
Zero-trust remote access gateway for desktops, servers, databases, and web apps
Keeper Security Connection Manager Description
Keeper Connection Manager is an agentless gateway solution that provides remote access to infrastructure through a web browser without requiring VPN connections. The product can be deployed as a Docker container in on-premises or cloud environments. The solution supports multiple protocols including RDP, SSH, VNC, Telnet, and Kubernetes for remote desktop and server access. It provides database connectivity for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Microsoft SQL Server. The platform includes Remote Browser Isolation capabilities for secure web application access. Access control is managed through role-based permissions, with support for multi-factor authentication. The system integrates with SSO, Active Directory, LDAP, and PIV/CAC for authentication. Session management features include multi-user session sharing and optional session and keystroke recording for audit purposes. The platform is browser-based and requires no client software installation or plugins. It supports access from mobile devices running iOS and Android. The solution includes custom branding options and can be deployed to air-gapped environments for network isolation requirements. Built by the creators of Apache Guacamole, the product offers integration with Keeper Secrets Manager for credential retrieval from Keeper Vault. Connection activity can be reported to SIEM platforms for monitoring and analysis.
Keeper Security Connection Manager FAQ
