Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector Description

Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector enables organizations to connect and manage secrets across multiple external secrets managers from a single platform without requiring migration or replacement of existing vaults. The connector provides centralized visibility and control over secrets distributed across different clouds and platforms. The solution allows users to create, update, and delete secrets in supported external secrets managers through the Akeyless console or CLI. It supports authentication to all connected external secrets managers using any Akeyless authentication method, eliminating the need to manage separate authentication mechanisms for each vault. The connector implements granular access control to determine which users can access specific external secrets from within the Akeyless platform. This "Bring Your Own Vault" approach enables organizations to start using Akeyless immediately while maintaining their existing secrets infrastructure. The platform includes integrations with various tools and emphasizes security and compliance with international standards. The underlying technology uses patented encryption methods to ensure customer data remains secure throughout the secrets management lifecycle.