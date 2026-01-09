Cerby Access Management
Cerby Access Management Description
Cerby Access Management is an access management platform designed for nonstandard applications that lack support for common identity and security standards such as SAML, OIDC, SCIM, and APIs. The platform addresses the challenge of managing applications that cannot be effectively integrated with enterprise identity providers. The platform integrates with existing workforce identity platforms including Okta, Azure AD (Entra ID), and Ping to extend identity lifecycle management to applications that do not natively support these integrations. Cerby uses a combination of protocols, robotic process automation, and application APIs to create programmatic control points for applications that do not expose them. The platform automates user provisioning and deprovisioning by linking access management tasks to employee lifecycle events in identity providers, even when applications do not support SCIM. Users authenticate to Cerby-managed applications using corporate authentication methods such as Microsoft Authenticator, FIDO2 security keys, or Okta FastPass without directly managing passwords. Cerby provides visibility into application access by individualizing and tracking all access events, with data available for SIEM integration. The platform automatically enrolls users in two-factor authentication according to policy settings during application onboarding. For privileged access management, Cerby automatically rotates passwords for privileged and shared accounts according to policy and SCIM events. The platform manages passwords for administrative accounts in applications including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Slack.
